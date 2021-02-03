Spread the love



















After MSCL, Now It’s MCC Dumping Construction Debris, Soil, etc in Public Places?

After Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), Now It’s Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Dumping Construction Debris, Soil, etc in Public Places?

Mangaluru: After Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) had violated Construction and Demolition Waste Rules of 2016, and after High Court sent a notice to the then Managing Director of MSCL and also Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar to respond on action he would propose to take for violation of Construction and Demolition Waste Rules by the Smart City Ltd, Sridhar on 23 December 2020 informed the High Court (HC) that the respective contractors will be asked to stall the works related to Smart City project of Mangaluru, till the rules of construction and demolition waste management of 2016 are followed. And now the Commuters and motorists have to face the brunt of the goof up created by MSCL- and it’s a TOTAL MESS out there-the whole city has gone dusty and polluted.

“Without you getting SMARTER, how do you expect to make the CITY SMART? Why are steps as per 2016 rules on construction waste disposal not followed? Why is the Smart City corporation a silent spectator to these violations,” the High Court wanted to know in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Karnataka Legal Services Authority. The same question needs to be asked to the MCC Commissioner and MCC Mayor, about the construction debris, soil, rocks etc being dumped wherever they find an empty space. Doesn’t the ‘Construction and Demolition Waste Rules of 2016’ apply to MCC also? Just look around the City now, after MSCL had stopped all their projects, the MCC has taken up a few projects and it’s already a mess out there.

The Pyramid of Kudla? Huge pile of construction waste soil/debris dumped on Kadri Mallikatta playground

And the worst part is that the contractors and labourers are taking their own time in completing the work, thereby putting the shop/business owners in hardship and also causing inconveniences to the public. Just look at the area in front of the Kankanady Market, near Ganesh Medicals/Crasta bakery, the side of the road is dug up, with piles of mud causing safety hazard to the pedestrians. Do the officials of MCC care about the safety of the people- I don’t think so?

If you drive, ride or walk around the Smart City it is a DISASTER, with mud, soil, dust, pollution and what not due to the various projects that have been taken up by MCC, there is lots of mud, soil, rocks etc that had accumulated when digging of roads/footpaths was done, and with no proper place to dispose off all this construction waste soil/mud/debris, the contractors who were at the helm of all these projects dumped waste/debris wherever they could find a empty space or leave it near the construction sites. On the Kadri Mallikatta playground there is a huge pile of construction soil, and it looks like the “Pyramid of Kudla”? . All this waste soil is from the road/drainage work that is going on in front of Tejaswini hospital in Kadri. Members of Kadri Cricketers who use the said playground to play are fumed with MCC for dumping the soil on the ground which is a nuisance.

With all the construction waste soil/debris being dumped in public places by MCC, where are the officials of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board which had taken MSCL for task for such violation of ‘Construction and Demolition Waste Rules of 2016’? Are rules/laws different for different agencies, it looks like that? Just like a petition was filed in the High Court against MSCL for such violation, why not slap a PIL against MCC also for the violation. Shouldn’t the MCC adhere to the rules while carrying on with the works? Oh well!