After Oppn uproar, RS adjourned till 12 noon



New Delhi: The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday were adjourned till 12 noon as the opposition parties continued to protest demanding discussion on price rise, misuse of central agencies, Gujarat hooch tragedy and other issues.

Papers and reports listed for the day were laid as the proceedings of the House began at 11 a.m.

Thereafter, the opposition members started sloganeering as soon as Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu started reading out about notices received for discussion. When the opposition members did not stop the sloganeering, the Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Eight opposition members gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the GST rate hike, inflation, misuse of Central agencies, Gujarat hooch tragedy and other issues.