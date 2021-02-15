Spread the love



















After Panjim, the Goa Carnival 2021 Parade with 43 Floats Kicked Off in Margao with Fun & Frolic

Margao-Goa: Following the inaugural day of 2021 Carnival bash in the capital city-Panjim, music, song and dance filled with creativity and tradition kicked off the Carnival Festivities in Margao on the second day, Sunday, 14 February, which was also a Valentine’s Day, and a large number of couples were seen attired in glittering red-coloured outfits.. “Viva Carnaval” cry echoed the whole parade route by the thousands of people gathered, and once again total distancing was out of the question, and many were without masks- and the cops did nothing about it. The streets were adorned with colourful buntings, banners, masks and themed decor.

At the floats parade in Margao, Innovative minds were on display at the carnival float parade while at the same time the tendency to caricature even serious matters were also seen. In all, 43 floats participated in the parade that commenced at 3:40 pm and ended at 7:00 pm. The Carnival float parade at Margao was witnessed by a large number of people, many of whom even braved the scorching hot sun to be present at the starting point at 3:00 pm. With the large crowd present, social distancing went for a toss even though the police officials tried to reduce the crowd and disperse people. What was more noteworthy was the fact that many people attended the parade without wearing the mandatory mask.

Interestingly some women used the carnival mask only to disguise themselves as it covered their eyes but let the nostrils and mouth open which is against the pandemic norm. Most notable were the vendors who moved amongst the crowd with impunity and without a mask while the police remained silent spectators and didn’t even question them.

With 43 floats taking part in the parade, however the highest number being in the joker categories, where 17 people contested. While there were five floats in the traditional category, nine took part in the club/institution category and three were in the sponsored category. There were five floats in the fun/junk category and four in the family category. Animals appeared to be the favourite theme as there were quite a few floats featuring both wild and domestic animals. While one float had the theme “animal zoo” as it had different stuffed animals, there was one with a huge black panther that urged people to save wildlife.

The Goan cockerel was the theme for two floats and both had large birds on display while there was one float that had a shark and another that had an elephant. There was a float with a huge albino hawk. In the traditional category, there were the Goan cane weavers and fish vendors. The float depicting Indian Army evoked spontaneous clapping from the gathered crowd as it passed by and similarly the float that had the Coronavirus depicted through helmets worn by the participants evoked good response.

Interestingly there were two floats from Calangute participating in the parade at Margao and one was from Bicholim. Earlier while throwing open the parade Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Azgaonkar urged people to “kao, piyo aur maza karo” meaning eat, drink and make merry and appealed to the domestic as well as international tourists to maintain social distance at the parade while enjoying Goan culture.

King Momo in his decree asked the people to be merry but also cautioned them to be cautious and take all necessary precautions like wearing a mask and while complimenting the front line warriors for their battle against the virus told the people “don’t make a farce, wear a mask”. But no one followed his request. Margao Municipal Council Chief Officer Agnelo Fernandes who was the carnival committee chairman thanked all who helped make the programme a success even though his welcome speech was drowned by the loud music playing on the King Momo’s float that was passing in front of the stage then.

While concluding, I wish the organizing committee came up with better arrangements in controlling the crowd- this time there were no barricades, and people were walking like “stray people” right in the path of the parade, thereby blocking the view of the crowd gathered on the sidewalk. Get more police next time and make better arrangements so that everyone enjoys the festival. Until then Viva Carnaval-Viva Goa! The Fun Never Stops in “Amchem Goa”!