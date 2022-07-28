After Praveen Nettaru’s Murder, Another Youth Assaulted in Suratkal, Dies

Mangaluru: A day after the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru, another youth was killed in Suratkal here on July 28.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Fazil from Mangalapete, Suratkal.

According to sources, Fazil was standing in front of a textile shop in Suratkal. The miscreants came in a car, assaulted Fazil with deadly weapons and fled from the spot.

The severely injured Fazil was rushed to the hospital. Fazil breathed his last in the hospital without responding to the treatment.

The Suratkal police visited the spot for further investigations.

