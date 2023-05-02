After quitting as NCP chief, Sharad Pawar forms panel to name his successor

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he was stepping down as party chief, and also said that he has formed a panel to name his successor.

He announced a committee comprising top leaders like Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, K.K. Sharma, P.C. Chacko, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Dr. Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, and Jaydev Gaikwad.

Other ex-officio Members are: NCP Mahila Congress President Fauzia Khan, NCP Youth Congress President Dheeraj Sharma NCP Student Congress President Sonia Duhan, which will decide on the new party president’s selection.

State and national political circles greeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as party chief with shock, disbelief, many in tears and vociferous calls asking him to withdraw his move, here on Tuesday.

State NCP President Jayant Patil broke down, other senior leaders like Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil Narhari Zirwal, and many more said the decision was ‘not acceptable,’ made fervent appeals and ‘begged’ with moist eyes to their aSupremo’ to retract, and many others even threatened to resign from their posts.

Senior leaders like Ajit Pawar, state party chief Jayant Patil and others attempted to pacify the party workers and the lower rung leaders, and urged them to remain calm.

Pawar, 82, made the announcement of his retirement during the release of his autobiography, ‘Lok Majhe Sangati – Political Autobiography’.

“It will continue to strive for the growth of the party organisation, to take the ideology and goals of the party to the people, and to serve the people, as they deem fit. Even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life,” said Pawar.

He pointed out how ‘constant travel’ has become an integral part of his life and he would continue attending public events, meetings, and would be available to all whether in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Baramati or any other part of India.

“I will be available to all of you as usual. I will continue to work round the clock to solve people’s problems. The love and trust of the people is my breath. There will be no separation from me or public retirement. I was with you; I am and will always be there till my last breath! So we’ll keep meeting,” said Pawar in his farewell speech.

