After Santhosh Patil, one more Youth Commits Suicide at Same Hotel in Udupi

Udupi: After Contractor Santhosh Patil’s Suicide, one more youth committed suicide by hanging himself in the same lodge on April 19.

The deceased has been identified as Sharan (33), a resident of Mangaluru. He was working as a Medical Rep in Mangaluru.

According to the sources, Sharan arrived at the Hotel on April 18 evening and committed suicide at a lodge by hanging himself. It is learnt that love failure was the main reason for taking the extreme step.

Recently Contractor Santhosh Patil who had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Karnataka minister, K S Eshwarappa, committed suicide at the Shambavi Lodge. After the incident, the hotel administration held religious rituals and also changed the name of the hotel.

A case has been registered in the Udupi Town Police station and investigation is on.