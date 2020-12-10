Spread the love



















After Spending Crores, Gujjarakere Water Now Found Not Safe for Direct Drinking

Mangaluru: Many ministers, MP’s, MLA’s and MCC Mayors during the last so many years had promised to turn Gujjarakere into something good, but all in vain. The last person to develop and give assurances of developing Gujjarakere was MLA J R Lobo– was before his defeat in the last election. Later it was the turn of the newly elected MLA Vedavyas Kamath to take up the project- but it seems like Mangaluru Smart City Limited has taken up the task to upgrade and beautify this “GUJJARAKERE” and make it useful. Earlier, the residents in the vicinity of Gujjarakere were skeptical saying that they will only believe when the project materializes? And the residents were right, instead of Gujjarakere turning into a “TOURIST SPOT” had turned into a “MOSQUITO BREEDING SPOT”, spreading Malaria and Dengue. (Ref: Gujjarakere– The ‘Killer Lake’ Breeding Mosquitoes & Spreading Dengue Pose Danger To Residents )

BEFORE…..

But at least there was a sigh of relief for the area residents, that when the work on revival of Gujjarakere was in progress under the Smart City Mission project, a few months ago, which is a prominent water body in Jeppu is spread over about three acres. The water-body has a history of over 1800 years and remained ignored for many decades. The Gujjarakere Theertha Samrakshana Samithi’s campaign on saving and rejuvenating the water-body almost completed a decade. Every year in the past, we have heard that crores or lakhs of rupees have been sanctioned for the Gujjarakere development, but we have not seen any development. So where has the sanctioned money gone? I bet it went into politicians, MLA’s and area corporators pockets!

PRESENT….

Narayan, a resident of that area speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Every time they make plans, later the construction is not well planned. The amount of money spent on this lake has gone to waste. This was once a Holy place; today drainage water from nearby buildings ends here. Even the steps leading to the lake have cracks, and part of it has collapsed. It’s nice to note that finally, some development work is done to this lake, so it could be useful”. (Ref: More Spending on the Extreme-Makeover of ‘GUJJARAKERE by MSCL Never STOPS? )

Sources reveal that the lake is linked to two distinguished saints, Macchendranatha and Gorakshanatha, who lived in the surrounding areas of Mangaluru. The two of them were celebrated deities of the famous Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple. This lake is also connected to nearby famous temples like Mahatobara Sri Mangaladevi Temple, Halekote Sri Mariyamma Mahishamardini Temple, Bolar and Sri Gorakshanatha Temple, Gorakshadhand. But the negligence towards this lake by the district administration and MCC had resulted in the dilapidated condition of Gujjarakere. Sources also reveal that during the previous initiatives launched to clean Gujjarekere, labourers had hunted and killed many tortoises that had made the lake their home. So when work began in early April, Tauseef Ahmed, an animal activist, took upon the responsibility of creating awareness on the need to protect the tortoises which in turn help in keeping these surface water bodies clean. Owing to the awareness, labourers did not massacre the tortoises this time.

It is learnt that, before removing the silt, the impure water was drained to some extent. The rejuvenation proposal covered dredging of the lake to a depth about two metres deep. As part of the revival a walking track around the lake, children’s play area, a public toilet and an open gym have been planned. There will be railings around the lake and the surroundings will be beautified with landscape works, according to the proposal. Now, Gujjarakere Thirtha Samrakshana Vedike which has been fighting for the revival of Gujjarakere for more than a decade has expressed fears over sewage water continuing to flow into the lake. (Ref: Can MLA Kamath Work out Magic to Develop Gujjarakere Lake into a Tourist Spot? )

“Rejuvenation of Gujjarakere is under progress and dredging work has been completed. Water samples were tested recently and according to the report it is not of potable quality. We fear that sewage is continuing to flow into the lake, “ said P Nemu Kottary, secretary, Gujjarakere Thirtha Samrakshana Vedike speaking to Team Mangalorean.

He further said, “Water samples were collected from different parts of Gujjarakere and tested at the laboratory of the College of Fisheries. The report stated that bacteriologically, the water sample is not safe for direct drinking. It is learnt that in a letter to chief minister B S Yediyurappa on the issue, Kottary has stated that water samples were collected from four different directions on 5, 10 and 17 November 2020 and all three reports state that it is not safe for direct drinking. The letter also urged the government to ensure none of the households or buildings around the area let sewage directly into the tank. They have also requested Mangaluru City Corporation to ensure the sanctity of the waterbody is maintained as it has religious significance.

In the meantime, MSCL Managing Director Akshy Sridhar speaking to the media has said, “The rejuvenation process is not yet complete. Once complete, we will try and look for technological intervention to ensure that the water is potable in the long run.”



