After Surgery & Lots of Prayers Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Recovering

Mangaluru: As per information from a family member, Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes, after he underwent surgery on the night of Monday, 26 July, to remove a blood clot in veins of his brain, where the surgery went on till the wee hours of Tuesday morning, presently his health is getting better day-by-day and is still in ICU getting medical treatment at Yenepoya hospital, Kodialbail, Mangaluru. As per doctors, Oscar will be kept in ICU for few more days, until more improvement is seen.

It should be noted that Oscar was critically injured after an accidental fall at his apartment at Padavinangady, while doing his regular exercises. While he had been for routine dialysis, he underwent a check-up for a severe headache due to internal head injury, and later was admitted to the ICU in the hospital, as he had internal injuries.

Party workers have been offering prayers at all places of worship for Oscar’s speedy recovery, and it has really helped in his recovery. AICC secretary Ivan D’Souza, DCC president K Harish Kumar and former minister B Ramanath Rai had offered special prayers at Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple for the speedy recovery of Oscar Fernandes. Prayers were also held at Bishop’s House Church, Mangaluru, across from Yenepoya Hospital, where Oscar is getting treatment. A bevy of senior Congress leaders including former chief minister Siddaramaiah, State Congress chief D K Shivakumar, former minister Ramanath Rai, AICC secretary Ivan D’Souza, DCC president K Harish Kumar had visited the 80-year-old Congress veteran at the hospital, and had interacted with Oscar’s wife Blossom and other family members.

