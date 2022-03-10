After trends show landslide win for AAP in Punjab, Kejriwal thanks people



New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the people of Punjab after trends indicated a landslide win for his party.

As the trends indicated an unassailable lead for AAP in Punjab, Kejriwal tweeted a photo with AAP MP and the party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann.

“Thank people of Punjab for this revolution,” Kejriwal posted.

The AAP is on its way to script history by getting a majority in Punjab. After Delhi, the AAP is now going to form the government in Punjab.

The AAP is leading in 90 seats while the ruling Congress alliance is ahead in 18 seats in the 117-member House.

The half-way mark for the state Assembly is 59 seats.

For Goa, Kejriwal tweeted: AAP has bagged two seats in Goa. Congratulations and best wishes. It is the beginning of honest politics in Goa.”

As per the Election Commission, the BJP is leading in 18 seats and has won one seat, the AAP is leading in two seats while the Congress is leading in 10 seats and has won one.