After TWO Deaths, TWO Road Humps are Now Installed near Bendoorwell Junction

After TWO Deaths, TWO Speed Breakers/Road Humps were Installed near Bendoorwell Junction in the City

Mangaluru: One thing is for sure in the Smart City called ‘ Mangaluru’, the concerned authorities will take action or rectify an issue only after an accident or fatality. Even after many complaints are made about either a bad road, unsafe pedestrian walkway, etc the authorities will turn a blind eye. Here is an example, where all these years no one bothered to install speed breakers/Road Humps near the congested Bendoorwell Junction, where during the peak hours it is nothing but chaos to wade through the traffic, and buses speed up with their competition between them.

And now after two deaths that had taken place recently at this junction, the authorities have woken up and decided to install the road humps-one on the road going from Bendore towards Bendoorwell/Kankanady; and the other one near the junction on the road going from Balmatta towards Bendoorwell/Kankanady. But looking at these road humps and the way the vehicles/motorists are still zooming by, these humps are unscientific and not to the standards of the Indian Road Act. What are the specifications for ideal speed breakers? The Indian Roads Congress has suggested that speed breakers are formed basically by providing a rounded (17-metre radius) hump of 3.7-metre width and 0.10-metre height for the preferred Advisory crossing speed of 25 km/h for general traffic.

Spot the Death of a son riding a pillion with his mom after a speeding bus hit their vehicle near Bendoorwell Junction

On 24 March at the Bendoorwell Junction was a Spot Death of a son riding a pillion with his mom after a speeding bus hit their vehicle. This freak accident took place during peak evening hours near Bendoorwell, opposite Essel Wilcon in the City. The service bus bearing registration number KA 19 AA 0914 plying from B C Road/ Mudipu to State Bank, hit the side of the scooter ridden by Ms Swathi K with her young son, Hardik K, aged 11 years, a 7th standard student. After the bus hit the scooter, the mother fell off the scooter on the other side, while her son who fell on the road came under the wheels of the bus. He was rushed to Father Muller Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An elderly Woman run over by a city bus at the same junction, while crossing the road

Within a week, on 30 March another person died after a bus ran over an elderly woman at the same junction, while she was crossing the road. The deceased was Irene d’Souza (65) and was travelling in Ashleen Travels Bus bearing registration number KA 19 AA 2282 route number 4B. The bus was plying from St Agnes towards Morgansgate. At the Bendurwell stop, when passenger Irene D’Souza alighted from the bus and was crossing the road, she was run over by the same bus. Locals said that the accident occurred due to the bus driver’s negligence.

If you look around the Mangaluru “SMART” City, where you need Road Humps, there is none of them, but where you don’t need a Road Hump, you’ll have a bunch of them- and that’s our so-called Smart City. Even if there are accidents taking place at a spot, no one bothers to install road humps, until there is a fatality. Frankly speaking, there are not as many humps as there are potholes. Commuters have to find roads between potholes and humps. Potholes happen by themselves while humps are made. The only reason for putting humps is to reduce the speed of the vehicle in junctions and to prevent accidents from taking place. The problem is not with the humps but with the way they are made. Humps are laid unscientifically and are not even painted with white stripes. This makes them invisible and riders get a roller coaster experience. Whenever people complain of repeated accidents or speeding vehicles, the best solution they give is putting up humps! Some are just like small hillocks!

How often have you been caught unawares by that huge hump on the road without a signboard warning before it? Very often. By an estimate, almost 90% of these humps in Mangalore are unscientific. And if they are constructing these speed breakers/road humps/speed bumps, then why aren’t they erecting caution signs about these speed controllers? The image of notoriously bad city roads with potholes, chaotic traffic and omnipresent wandering cows and stray dogs is well-ingrained and added to that we have unmarked, unwarned, unwanted and unspecific sized speed bumps which create a lot of hassles and danger to motorists.

But frankly speaking, the unscientifically laid road humps across the city are something that Mangaloreans need to complain about, as they not only pose a threat to the spines of motorists but also to vehicles. The highways department or local body must put up a warning sign 40m ahead of the speed breaker. If the government follows the IRC norms, it will help reduce accidents in the city. Speed breakers should also be painted with the correct yellow and white marks, but that’s what is lacking here in the city. Does anyone care about it? Are our city and traffic authorities waiting for more casualties of motorists or what? It is time for the commuters/motorists to raise their voices against these unsafe “speed breakers” which are ” life breakers” to the concerned local civic authorities. Let us do it for a good cause and the safety of our lives and the lives of the citizens. Safety is much more important than being sorry later. Let’s do it before it’s too late-Thank You!

