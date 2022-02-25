Age Doesn’t Matter to Be An Author Proves 14-Yr-Old Shinead Fernandes of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru who released her maiden book ‘THE INCIDENT’ on Thursday 24th February 2022, at St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Can a teenager be a writer/Author? Definitely. Dutch writer Anne Frank was barely 15 when she wrote her diary which went on to become one of the best accounts of World War II. Then there is French writer Francois Sagan who wrote ‘Bonjour Tristesse’ when she was still a teenager. And now here in Mangaluru we have this young writer 14-year-old Miss Shinead Fernandes , a 8th class student of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru who released her maiden book ‘THE INCIDENT’ on Thursday 24th February 2022, at St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru. She has been in Gonzaga school since first grade and her writing journey began a little more than two years ago, in 2019.

Therefore, really there is no age bar on writing. Writing is a painstaking avocation and more often than not budding writers combine their writing with other pursuits. If you have writing talents, no one is going to ask your age when you’re submitting a script. There isn’t any age limit for you to become a writer. There is no sign somewhere in the galaxy that says “Sorry, only persons 18 of age and up are allowed to publish a novel”. There’s no old geezer in the Earth’s lifetime that’s said, “Hey, you know, if you are young you probably shouldn’t be writing ’cause you will suck compared to all the grown-ups out there”. I’ve seen plenty of 14-year-old’s, and 16-year-old’s, and 10-year-old’s that have successfully written and published their own novels. Recently, I read a book from the library a few months ago that said (clearly, on the front cover) it had been written by an amazing 8-year-old girl determined to fulfill her dream!

Mangaloreans should be proud of Shenead, that when other children of his age were busy enjoying their holidays or stuck at home during pandemic/lockdown and thinking about the next toy gadget they can get their hands on, Shenead had already charted his course for doing something different and inspiring. A couple of years ago, while lounging at home during the holidays, the idea struck her — why not attempt to write a book? And that is how she got started. Considering there was an abundant inspiration for the young author right at home, it is not a surprise that Shenead came out triumphant. Encouragement and support came from her parents and her grandmother while she was drafting her FIRST Novel.

The support of her family and a few of her classmates helped the 14year-old develop her interest in writing and she too got the recognition she deserved. In fact, she is elated that her friends and teachers were eager to attend the launch and were genuinely happy about her success. And that BIG day of her novel launching came on 24 February, when her organized the book release programme in the school auditorium, where Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ was the chief guest, joined by Fr Melwyn Lobo Sj, the school Principal, and Ms Laurel D’souza-the vice principal.

Following the prayer song, the welcome address was delivered by teacher Ms Aparna Suresh. In her introduction of the young author Shenead Fernandes, her teacher Ms Vidya Esther said, “Our school is proud to have a young writer, who has been our student since first grade. Teachers often describe her as kind, polite, well-behaved girl and perfect in her studies. Her inspiration and the key to her desire of writing has always been books themselves. She has been a rigorous reader since the age of eight. Her writing journey began a little more than two years ago, to be precise in 2019. It was her decision to write a book of her own, and it took almost a year and a half to complete it. Her hard work finally paid off “

Shenead’s book “The Incident’ is the First edition of a six book-long series, CELESTIUM’, and is going to be followed by five more books. It follows the journey of Aiden and Allen Layne as they partake in the “Trail of Yaxford”, a set of exams that could gert them admitted into Yaxford Academy of the Arcane. Shenead’s goal is to reach out to as many readers as possible, in India and abroad and for people to read and love her books as she loves them, and even inspire people into writing.Shinead is clearly a Harry Potter fan, like so many children her age.

School Principal Fr Melwyn Lobo Sj speaking on the occasion said, “It’s a great moment of joy for our school as one of our own students has come out with a novel. She has shown exceptional talents by writing the novel while she is still in 8th standard. She is a child prodigy showing her as any exceptional gifted student, and she will be an inspiration for all Gonzagaites. The determination, hardwork and sticking to in writing the novel may not have been an easy task, but she did it. Congratulations to her parents for their trust, love and care. My congratulations also to our other two students, Chinmay Sachidananda and Adin Arun who have brought out four short stories each. They are all our budding writers.I am sure many more writers will emerge from among our school. Kudos Shenead, may your tribe increase especially from our own St Aloysius Gonzaga school”

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ praised the talents and efforts of Shenead after releasing her book, marvelled at how the young author had managed to pen a novel at such an early age. “One needs tremendous imagination and creativity to write such novels. As long as a person works hard and puts their best effort into their dreams, they can accomplish anything, and that is exactly what Shenead has done. Since she likes reading books, reading also has everlasting benefits. Reading is a great tool for building one’s vocabulary and pronunciation skills. It has really expanded her imagination. Every student should take up reading as it will help them in language skills and make them more creative. Good for you that you like to write. Kids like you are our future of the art of writing. You are quite a young writer, but there are quite a few successful young novelists who should follow in your footsteps and take you as their role model”.

On the occasion, Chinmay S, Class 8 student, and Adil Arun, a Class 6 boy, were felicitated for publishing their short stories in a book titled Stories and Sense. Class 6 student Valerie Janice Rodrigues was felicitated for making it to top 41 out of 489 students in a Spell Bee competition organised by Rotary Club, Mangaluru. The vote of thanks was proposed by teacher Ms Veena Mayekar, and the programme was meticulously compered by teacher Ms Laveena Nightingale.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Shenead Fernandes said, ” “I feel that the book is a good read for fans of Harry Potter. I started reading at the age eight and wanted to be an author. However, I never thought that the dream would come true at the age of 14. I was inspired and entered into the world of writing after reading Black Beauty. My friends were really surprised and excited to know that I had written a book while my School principal and teachers were proud of my effort. I got a lot of positive feedback from my friends. My school has commended me and appreciated my talent. I feel proud when the children recognize me in school because I’m an author now. Also, it gives me immense pleasure that inspired by me, a few of my friends have decided to write a book”.

Born on 29 January 2008, Shinead Fernandes, joined St Aloysius Gonzaga School from LKG and now she is in 8th standard.. She is the daughter of Samith Fernandes who is rendering his service in Lamprell, UAE, and Ms Sharal, a homemaker. She has a younger brother, Seon Fernandes, studying in 5th class at St Aloysius Gonzaga school. Shenead likes to read a lot and play basketball. She has received scholarships at school for being a class topper, and has participated in various sports and athletics tournaments. She has also earned a medal from NAC (National Astronomy Challenge).

This is what Shenead’s mother Ms Sharal had to say of her daughter’s achievement, “The first time Shinead told us (parents) she wanted to become an author, we were excited and looking forward to it. I believe she has done a great job with it, especially since she balances the time. She spends writing, along with the time she devotes to her studies and other activities. We’re proud of her, and will continue to support her. I would like to thank The Principal and the Teacher’s of St Aloysius Gonzaga School for their support in launching the book.

Following are the excerpts from the exclusive interview with Miss Shenead Fernandes-

Q :First of all, I would like to congratulate you on the release of your book – How do you feel about it? Tell us something about the book?

My achievement really makes me proud, especially since I have wanted to become a writer for a very long time. This is my first successful writing journey, and I’m overjoyed by how well it’s going. The Incident is the first part to a six-book long series, Celestium, and follows the story of brothers, Aiden and Allen Layne as they participate in a set of Trials.

SHENEAD WITH HER PARENTS AND BROTHER ……

…and with her mom and grandmother Ms Muriel Fernandes

Q: What inspired you to compile this maiden book of yours?

My inspiration has always been books. I am a vigorous reader and have loved books even since I can remember. It is books themselves that made me want to write and create a story of my own.

Q : What books or authors have most influenced your own writing? Who is the author you most admire?

The very first novel I read was the book written by Anna Sewell, ‘Black Beauty’. Other books include the Harry Potter series by J K Rowling, Percy Jackson by Rick Riordan, The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins, The School for Good and Evil by Soman Chainani, and many more.

Q : Where do you want to see yourself a few years from now, in your professional as well as writing career?

Due to my passion for astronomy, I wish to see myself working toward my dream of becoming an astronomer. I also hope to publish more books for the Celestium series.

Shenead Fernandes receiving Scholarship from Rector Fr Melwin Pinto Sj

Q : What, in your opinion, are the most important elements of good writing?

Writing a good book requires the use of many elements, including good grammar skills, knowing how to make scenes in the story feels real and even adequate humor.

Q : What is your message to the young writers who are willing to explore the new dimensions of creative writing?

The most important thing is to never give up. It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old; anyone can write if they have the imagination and determination to do so. That is why, if you want to write a book and think you have a good enough story, go for it.

Q : Any message for readers regarding the book?

Being a fan of cliffhangers and plot twists, I have made sure to include them in The Incident, so readers can look forward to them. The language is simple and easy to understand. Lastly, make sure to be on the lookout for references from other books!

My perspective in conclusion, regarding youngsters who want to be writers- It depends on how good you are at writing, not your age. There are reasons why some authors become well known from their debut novels while others barely make a living after writing their 101 novel with any English degree from a reputed college or university.. This is also the reason they are such downers when it comes to your dreams. Well, what matters most is intellectual and emotional maturity, and your skill with words. There are plenty of writers out there who were published between ages of 14-17, and enough that were published younger than that to make any interesting list. Having said that, these kids are the equivalent of Mozart, who was composing adult-level music when his age was in the single digits. Are you a verbal Mozart? I don’t know. What I do know is that if you love this and keep working at it, and don’t let failure get you down, you have as good a chance at success as anyone else for whom writing is a passion.

Age doesn’t matter when it comes to writing and reading.You can do whenever you want. If you want something, go get it done ,period. It is your ability to mine your experiences and insights to craft writing, whether real or imaginary, fiction or nonfiction. Life experience helps, but many young people have much more life experience than the average middle aged person. Whether they have the insight and desire to translate that experience into writing is another question. It works whether you’re 10, 25, or 99. Age is never a requirement for writing; all that matters is the content.

So, you wanna be a writer? You’re a teen writer with dreams of becoming a published author. But maybe you think that it takes years to reach that point: to become a great author like the ones you adore. Age is no impediment to creativity and those who have the ingenuity and imagination to fulfill their dreams, usually, march ahead. This is quite true of the talented young girl Shenead Fernandes, who at the age of 14 years has already written a book and is on the lookout for new adventures. Some of the most famous authors you love started their writing careers when they were just teenagers.. Yep, they too started their writing careers young; filled with inspiration, glittery story ideas and a passion not so different from your own. If they could do it, you too can!