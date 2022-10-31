Agnesian Alumnae Association Presents Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 to Dr Anandi Martis

Mangaluru: The Lifetime Achievement Award was instituted by the past Agnes College President Marjorie Texeira 10 years ago. This year, the Agnesian Life Time achievement award was presented to the distinguished Alumna Dr Anandi at a well-attended gathering of the Alumnae at St Agnes College, on October 30.



The citation was read by Marjorie Texeira, who concluded, ‘’We place on record the commitment, leadership, and devotion to the cause of education by Dr Anandi Martis. Her dedication to the pursuit of Creativity in Education, a field of endeavour close to the heart of the Alma Mater, St Agnes College; her erudition and experience painstakingly acquired and selflessly employed by her in her call of duty and service.”

Dr Martis is a renowned Educationist with National and International recognition. She worked as a Professor of Education for nearly 24 years at Post Graduate and undergraduate levels of St Ann’s College of Education and established the post-Graduate Centre at St Thomas College of education Pala, Kottayam. As professor and head of the Department for nearly 12 years, she has both major and minor research projects to her credit and presented research papers at national and international conferences.

Dr Sr Lydia Fernandes, Joint Secretary and Manager of St Agnes institutions along with the principal Dr Sr Venessa the President of the Association and Janet, the vice President felicitated Dr Martis with a shawl, garland, floral bouquet and citation.

Dr Martis in her felicitation speech thanked the association for the honour, she shared with the audience her college experiences from 1961 to 1965 and explained her career pursuit after her marriage, her hard work and dedication, and felicitations to her achievements.

She gratefully acknowledged her family, colleagues and her students for the support rendered throughout her career.

It was a fun-filled day for the alumnae filled with well-wishers of Agnesian friends and family.

