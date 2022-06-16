Agnipath scheme: Assuaging concerns, govt keeping close eye on violent protests

New Delhi: Amid reports of violent protests in various states against the recently announced ‘Agnipath’ scheme, the government tried to assuage the concerns raised over the new recruitment plan for the armed forces while keeping a close eye on the situation.

Sources said that the Centre is in touch with the governments of the states from where violent protests have been reported. Answering the concerns of what will ‘Agniveers’ do after four years, the government said that they (Agniveers) have better chances of getting jobs compared to others at the age of 24 years after leading a disciplined and skilled life for four years. The government also said that the union home ministry will give priority to Agniveers in recruitment to the CAPFs and Assam Rifles and most importantly one out four will be absorbed in the armed forces.

The government said that not many in the age group of 21 to 24 years have savings of Rs 12 lakh and after four years many big companies have announced to hire ‘skilled’ and ‘disciplined’ Agniveers. Graduation courses will also start for Agniveers which will be recognised in India and abroad.

“Several states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand announced giving priority to Agniveers in police and allied forces,” the government said.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, meanwhile on Thursday welcomed this initiative to induct young men and women into the armed forces to develop a vibrant defence force and disciplined skilled youth with military ethos in civil society.

To support this initiative, the Department of School Education & Literacy through its autonomous institution, the National Institute of Open Schooling, is instituting a special programme in consultation with the defence authorities to enable those Agniveers who are class 10 pass to further their education and obtain a class 12 pass certificate by developing customized courses that are not only current but very relevant to their area of service. This certificate is recognised for both employment and higher education purposes in the whole country.

On Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry decided to give priority to Agniveers who complete four years under this scheme for recruitment into CAPFs and Assam Rifles.