Agra cousins drowned in Yamuna, bodies recovered

Agra: Bodies of two cousins who drowned in the Yamuna river in a freak accident while feeding fish, have been recovered.

The incident took place on Thursday, when Vishal, 27, slipped into the river and Saurabh, 17, jumped in after him.

Both are residents of Lohia Nagar in Balkeshwar locality, Inspector Devendra Shankar Pandey of Etmaddulah police station said that the cousins had gone to feed fish at Jawahar Bridge when Vishal slipped and Saurabh tried to save him.

Another relative, Lalit also jumped in the water but could not save them but managed to come out of the river.

Police and divers were informed about the incident and the bodies were recovered from near the spot where they drowned, Pandey said.

