Agra Metro Rail project picks momentum despite Covid alarm



Agra: While the city and its vast rural hinterland continue to reel under Covid-19 with alarming rise in the number of fresh cases in the past 20 days, construction work on the Agra Metro Rail project continues at a brisk pace.

The momentum has been maintained largely due to extensive arrangements made for prompt medical care to the large work force at the sites.

Groups of 15 have been formed to work in a coordinated manner, avoiding proximity.

Officials at the sites said, provision had been made for gloves, masks and shields. Thermal screening and continuous monitoring of health parameters have been ensured and all workers made aware of the gravity of the pandemic. A doctor and a nurse have been stationed at the casting site just in case any labourer needs medical attention.

In a record five month period 400 piles have been completed.

“It has been five months since December 7, 2020 when Agra Metro construction work was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this entire period Agra Metro has achieved fast progress and several milestones in the civil construction work of Agra Metro,” an official said.

Of the total 686 piles, 400 for the 3 km elevated section of priority corridor from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid have been completed till date. Along with this, 45 pile caps and 16 piers have also been completed for this section from Taj east gate to Fatehabad road.

The Managing Director, UPMRC Kumar Keshav said, “Vigour and Enthusiasm of UPMRC team is unbeatable. Agra Metro has achieved completion of 400 piles today in spite of all odds. Congratulations to team of Engineers of UPMRC, who have made this possible with there efforts.”

It is to be noted that Agra Metro Project’s civil construction work is going on for Priority section of first corridor, which runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandara. The priority section is a 6 km stretch from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid, which comprises of 3 km elevated and 3 km underground section.