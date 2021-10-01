Spread the love



















Agreement for Door to Door Delivery of HSD with M/s PEP Fuels

Mangaluru: MRPL, in its continued endeavour to delight its customers, has entered into an agreement with M/s PEP Fuels, a startup company promoted by ONGC, for Door to Door Delivery (DDD) of Diesel on 30th September 2021. This agreement was signed by Shri. Sathyanarayana H.C., GGM (Marketing), MRPL’s Tikendra Kumar Director – PEP Fuels Technologies Private Limited.

PEP Fuels is a Startup company registered with the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. As per the agreement, Pep Fuels will source HSD from MRPL and deliver it at the customer’s doorstep through mobile dispensers easing the product sourcing and reducing inventory carrying costs for customers. The pep fuel online platform enables the customer to place and process orders through mobile/web, with minimum manual

intervention.

Based on the success of this model, MRPL intends to expand DDD services to other cities/ towns shortly.

