Agricultural scientist Dr L C Soans passes away

Mangaluru: Dr L C Soans, internationally renowned agriculture scientist of Soans Farm, near Moodbidri passed away on Wednesday. He was 89.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, and brother I V Soans who is also into farming along with him.

A Fulbright scholar, Dr Soans obtained his PhD from the University of Montana in 1966. The farm owned by the Soans family in Beluvai in Moodbidri was originally used by the Swiss and German Missionaries of the Bassel Mission to utilise hilly land for horticultural development in 1926. Dr Alfred G Soans, father of Dr Soans, was a pioneering horticulturist of undivided DK.

In fact, L C Soans had the credit for introducing some of the foreign fruits to the region for nearly four to five decades. The fruits include Rambutan, Durian, Langsat, Malay apple, egg fruit (South America), Diesel tree (Amazon forests), Abiu (Australia) and Jaboticaba (South America) and Macadamia nut. The Soans farm was also known for pineapple, mango, and a variety of bamboo. Dr Soans was a member of the American Society of Dowsers and British Society of Dowsers.

He had served as an advisor for the Kadalakere Nisargadhama in Moodbidri and also as the administrative board member of Sri Mahaveera Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Sri Mahaveera College, Vice President of Rotary Education Society.

Like this: Like Loading...