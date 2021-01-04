Spread the love



















Agriculture Minister Tomar meets Rajnath Singh ahead of talks with farmers



New Delhi: Ahead of crucial talks with farmers on Monday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for discussions

The protesting farmers have already given an ultimatum regarding intensifying their agitation if the talks failed, even as the government is trying to strike a middle path for the resolution of the issue.

The agitating farmers’ group on Saturday had announced to hold a parade in the national capital on the occasion of the Republic Day (January 26) if their demands are not met by then. They declared that they would march into the city on their tractors and trolleys after the end of the official parade.

The farmers leaders also made their position clear, giving message to the government through media, that it should repeal the three central farm acts or use force to evict them. Their declaration came as their ongoing protest entered its 38th day on Saturday after six round of government-farmer talks, of which only the last one — on December 30 — saw some agreement come on the farmers’ demands on removal of penal provisions for stubble burning and the proposed Electricity Amendment Act. The talks on Monday will deal with the demand to rollback the three acts and give a legal status to the MSP.