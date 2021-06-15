Spread the love



















Ahead of Arun Singh’s visit, Yediyurappa says all is well



Bengaluru: With BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh set to land in Bengaluru on Wednesday amid rumblings of discontent against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the party’s Karnataka unit is bracing for a rise in political temperatures.

However, the Karnataka Chief Minister remained confident of his strong position.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Yediyurappa maintained that there is no uncertainty about his continuation as the Chief Minister of the state.

“We are united and working together. There is absolutely no confusion in the party,” he asserted.

During his three-day visit to the southern state, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh is expected to give a patient hearing to the ministers and legislators, many of whom had recently expressed dissent over the CM’s functioning.

However, Yediyurappa said that the disgruntled party members are very few in number. He also didn’t seem to have a problem with the dissatisfied elements meeting Singh.

Singh, who will be attending a BJP core committee meeting on June 18, had last week ruled out replacing the Chief Minister.

Periodic dissent has been a constant feature of the Yediyurappa dispensation, with ministers and legislators raising concern over his allegedly autocratic style of functioning, and the interference of his sons in government matters.

