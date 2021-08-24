Spread the love



















Ahead of CPL opener, Carlos Brathwaite goes into isolation



St Kitts and Nevis: Former West Indies T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite has gone into isolation and is unlikely to be a part of the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise for the opening match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) against Saint Lucia Kings on August 27 after a co-passenger on the flight from UK to St Kitts and Nevis tested positive for Covid-19.

“My tests have been negative as far as I know. We’ve been asked to be in quarantine. I still don’t know the full extent of it. I’ve just been told I need to continue to quarantine as opposed to being allowed to walk around the hotel as was initially allowed. So I’m just as much in the dark as you are, unfortunately,” said Brathwaite.

Brathwaite was playing for Manchester Originals in The Hundred and had travelled from Manchester to Basseterre ahead of the CPL after captaining his side.

“(I’m) not sure,” Brathwaite was quoted as saying by espncricinfo on whether he would be playing the inaugural CPL match against Saint Lucia Kings.

“I haven’t actually received anything official yet to know when day one is and how many days of quarantine, etc. So yeah, I’m just skipping in my room and doing sit-ups and hoping to be at least physically ready to go if I can,” said Brathwaite from his hotel room where he is isolating.

Brathwaite and compatriot Andre Russell have been retained by Tallawahs for the current CPL season. Last season, the side lost in the semifinals to eventual winners Trinbago Knight Riders.

“The tournament is going to be interesting. I don’t think it will be an undefeated run to the finals as Trinidad had last year. I think it will be a little closer. I think all the teams are more evenly matched. I feel as though we have a few potential match-winners. Myself, Russell, Rovman Powell obviously in the middle. Our spin attack, we’ve lost Mujeeb and we’ve lost Sandeep but we have Qais Ahmad, Veerasammy Permaul, and Chris Green. So when you look at it that’s a real balanced spin attack, left-arm orthodox, right-arm offspinner, leg-break bowler,” said Brathwaite.

On Monday, the tall West Indies all-rounder had extended his contract with Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers for the coming season and had said he would aim to help them win a hat-trick of titles.

The Barbados-born West Indies all-rounder had played a key role in the Sixers’ title win in the previous edition, taking 16 wickets for the season.

Brathwaite is best known for his match-winning four consecutive sixes off England’s Ben Stokes in the 2016 ICC World Twenty 20 Cup final’s last over that propelled West Indies to the title. The BBL commences in December.

