Ahead of Oppn meet, Lalu calls on Nitish in Patna

Ahead of the grand opposition meeting scheduled in Patna on June 23, RJD President Lalu Prasad called on Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar at the latter’s residence here on Wednesday night.



Nitish Kumar is reportedly unwell, and Lalu Prasad had gone to his place to check on his health status. Sources said the two leaders discussed various issues, including the opposition meeting scheduled on June 23.

As per sources, all preparation have been made for the opposition meeting, and Patna is ready to welcome the guests.

According to state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, opposition leaders like Mamata Benerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Maan, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are expected to reach Patna on June 22.

