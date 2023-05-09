Ahead of polling, K’taka Cong & BJP leaders on temple run

As Karnataka is all set for polling on Wednesday, leaders of the BJP and Congress are vying with each other over temple runs.



The BJP leaders are taking part in ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recital programmes at temples while the Congress leaders are also visiting temples and claiming that they are seeking blessings to counter BJP.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, who is also the president of Karnataka election Management Committee took part in a ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recital programme at the famous Hanuman temple of Mahalakshmi Layout.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar paid a visit to the Hanuman temple at the Mysore Bank circle in Bengaluru, and offered special worship to counter the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recital by the BJP leaders. He also claimed that he is a great devotee of Lord Hanuman.

He also went to Chamundi Hills with Siddaramaiah and offered special ‘puja’ for Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Shivakumar said, “Even Lord Shri Ram’s father Dasharath’s temple is not there…We have Lor Hanuman’s blessings all the time on us. I have prayed to Hanuman to empower us with the same strength to take up social service,” he said.

He further said that along with Siddaramaiah, he worshipped Goddess Chamundeshwari seeking welfare of the entire state. “Goddess Chamundeshwari is regarded as the deity of the land. Before taking up any good work, it is our duty to seek blessings of the deity”, Shivakumar stated.

