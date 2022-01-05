Ahead of polls, BJP presenting Goa govt’s report card to people



New Delhi: For winning the third election in a row in the state, the Goa BJP has started presenting a report card of state government to people.

The party workers are visiting every household with the works of the BJP government in the last ten years.

A well placed source said that a campaign has been launched to reach every house in the state with the works of the BJP government in 10 years.

“We have started presenting our report cards to people. Report card contains works of the BJP government in the state since 2012. The campaign started on January 1 and will continue till January 10. In these 10 days, BJP workers will reach out to each and every household in the state and tell the voters what our government has done in the last 10 years,” he said.

Goa Assembly polls will be held in February- March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The BJP has been in power in the coastal state since 2012.

Apart from knocking each door in the state, the BJP workers and leaders are also meeting eminent personalities with the report card and taking their suggestions. “We are meeting eminent personalities and influencers giving details of our government in the last two terms,” a party leader said.

The saffron party, meanwhile, is organising meetings at different levels to activate its cadres. “Assembly level convention of the party has started and workers’ meetings are also being organised across the state,” he said.

It has set a target to win over 25 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly. BJP national general secretary and state in-charge, CT Ravi said that BJP will form the government for third term by winning more than 25 seats.

“People have seen development in the last ten years under the BJP government and will once again elect a BJP government to further accelerate the pace of development of the state. We are going to win over 25 seats,” Ravi said.