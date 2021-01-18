Spread the love



















Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Lucknow airports get ACI health accreditation



New Delhi: Adani Enterprises on Monday said that three of its airports — Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow — have been accredited in the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation programme.

The global recognition demonstrates “extraordinary proactive measures” put in place by these airports to ensure passenger safety, said a regulatory filing.

The evaluation process by ACI under the AHA programme is conducted after reviewing evidences presented based on 118 checks points.

The airports have demonstrated a safe travel experience for all travellers in line with the recommended health measures established in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices, it said.

Behnad Zandi, CEO of Adani Airports said: “This accreditation is a significant step in the pursuit of reinvigorating air traffic in the wake of COVID-19 and the ensuing vaccination drive. It instills trust in health and safety standards practiced at Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mangaluru airports amidst the spread and control.”



