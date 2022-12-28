Ahmedabad Police search for man involved in baby boy trafficking

Police were searching for a man who was involved in a case of human trafficking involving an infant boy.



Maharashtra’s Nagpur police had arrested a man and woman with an infant from a train, and during primary questioning it was found that they were trafficking the baby to Vijayawada. The case was transferred to Ahmedabad city.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the Kalupur Railway police station on Tuesday evening, the Nagpur police had arrested Mumbai resident Chandrakant Patel (40) and woman Draupadi Meshram, a resident of Nagpur with the baby from Navjivan Express train.

The police during primary questioning and checking of their mobile phones and whatsApp chats, had found that the man and woman were handed over the infant outside the Kalupur railway station by a person named Krunal. He had paid Rs 5,000 to the duo and had asked them to deliver the baby in Vijayawada.

Investigation officer I.B. Gamit said that the complaint has been lodged. The police were searching for a person named Krunal, and were checking CCTV footage as the child was handed over on the road outside the railway station.