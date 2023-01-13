AI ‘pee-gate’: With accused Mishra now trying to shift blame to victim, the staring unanswered questions

In the latest twist in the Air India urination incident, Shankar Mishra, accused of relieving himself on an elderly woman co-passenger while in a drunken state, on Friday sought to recant from any involvement in the episode and brazenly accused the victim of soiling her own seat. However, his attempt at evading any responsibility may not succeed as it leaves many questions unanswered.



Here are the dozen questions at least that crop up after Mishra’s dramatic volte face to avoid any punitive action for the act, which was termed “utterly disgusting and repulsive” and itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of a woman by Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House courts, Komal Garg, while rejecting his bail plea.

The prime question that rises is why was Mishra not cooperating in the investigation earlier?

#2 As even the court had said, why was Mishra deliberately avoiding joining the investigation?

#3 Mishra had accepted before the court that a settlement was done and compensation was paid to the elderly woman. When Mishra says he did not pee on her, what did he pay the lady for?

#4 As per the accused’s and the woman’s WhatsaApp chat where he accepted his fault, why did Mishra get her clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and delivered on November 30?

#5 Why did Mishra pay the compensation as agreed upon between both parties on PayTM on November 28?

#6 Before the court, Mishra had also said that he has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process. Why does he now say that he wasn’t the one who peed?

#7 Mishra’s changing stand also makes us ponder why did his father message the victim on WhatsApp saying karma will hit her and later delete the message?

#8 If not for peeing on the woman and not for the purpose of any sexual desire – as he told the court, what did he unzip his pants for?

#9 Why could not Mishra control his drink? He had accepted the fact that he was drunk and voluntarily consumed alcohol during the night?

#10 As he claims, it was not him, then who urinated on the woman?

#11 What makes Mishra – and how can he – say that the woman was suffering from some prostate-related disease?

#12 What was the seating system like on the plane? When he says that he hasn’t peed on her, how can he claim that it must be someone else who peed on her?