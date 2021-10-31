Spread the love



















AIADMK, DMK spar over release of water from Mullaperiyar dam

Chennai: Former Chief Minister and Chief coordinator of opposition AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam has in a statement said that the Tamil Nadu government led by DMK had ‘Mortgaged the interests of farmers before Kerala’.

The AIADMK leader said this was the first time that Kerala ministers and officials were present when water from Mullaperiyar was released from its three spillway shutters on Friday. Panneerselvam said that this action of the Tamil Nadu government was against the interests of the farmers of the state.

Tamil Nadu water resources minister and senior leader of DMK, S. Duraimurugan while speaking to IANS said, “We strongly deny the allegations levelled by certain sections. As per the Standard Operating procedures, we intimated the Kerala government on the opening of shutters and the Kerala Water Resources Minister was present but the shutters were opened by the Tamil Nadu officials only.”

He said that the allegations from certain sections that the dam was opened with ulterior motive was unfortunate and called upon the people not to spread such fake news in the interest of the people of both the states.

Duraimurugan while speaking to IANS said, “The dam is maintained and operated by the Tamil Nadu government, and the water in Mullaperiyar dam is regulated according to the directive from Supreme Court.”

The State water resources minister also said that from November 30 the water level in the dam will be raised to 142 feet.

Panneerselvam had criticized the state government for opening the dam before the water level touched 142 feet. The former Chief Minister who hails from Theni district in South Tamil Nadu had also asked the state government whether any consultations were held with the farmers’ organisations in five southern districts of the state that were affected by the release of water from the dam.

Duraimurugan, however, said that all precautions were taken before opening the spillway shutters and also convinced the farmers of the decision to open the shutters. He told IANS that there was no need for unnecessary controversies and that this would bring the state in a bad light.

