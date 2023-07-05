AIADMK enrolled 1.6 crore members in 75-day drive: Palaniswami

AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, claimed on Wednesday that the party has achieved a historic feat by enrolling 1.6 crore members in a 75-day drive.

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, claimed on Wednesday that the party has achieved a historic feat by enrolling 1.6 crore members in a 75-day drive.

The AIADMK leader said this shows that the party’s cadre base is intact and the AIADMK is the only party that has a huge cadre strength.

Palaniswami was speaking to reporters after releasing the logo of the party’s mega public rally which will take place in Madurai on August 20.

The AIADMK leader said that the membership drive was aimed at renewing old memberships and enrollment of new members, which is a mandatory exercise that takes place once in every five years.

Palaniswami also claimed that no party in the country has achieved such a feat in 75 days, adding that AIADMK’s opponents were claiming that the party has split vertically, but the enrollment of 1.6 crore members proved that the party is intact at the cadre level.

It may be recalled that former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, and his close associates were expelled from the party in September 2022, leading to the rumours that AIADMK has lost its cadre strength.

Like this: Like Loading...