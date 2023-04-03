AIADMK planning to contest 3 Assembly seats in Karnataka

Chennai: The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is planning to contest two to three seats in the forthcoming Assembly election of neighbouring Karnataka.

The party, according to sources, is eyeing the Tamil vote bank in Karnataka.

According to a senior leader of the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu has at least 10 constituencies where there is a sizeable presence of Tamil voters and the party is trying to capitalise on this factor in the May 10 Assembly elections.

The AIADMK is likely to contest the polls in Bengaluru and Kolar districts of Karnataka.

Sources told IANS that the party leadership has already conducted one round of discussion with the BJP leadership of Tamil Nadu to have an alliance in Karnataka.

It may be recalled that AIADMK leader�Bhaktavatsalam��had earlier won thrice from Kolar constituency, which has a sizeable Tamil population. Another AIADMK leader, Muniyappa had won from the Gandhinagar constituency of Karnataka.

The AIADMK had also nine leaders getting elected into the Bangalore Municipal Corporation.

With the Karnataka BJP fighting anti-incumbency and corruption charges, it has to be seen whether the BJP would provide seats to the AIADMK in the Assembly elections.

