AIADMK to launch social media campaign over cases against cadres



Chennai: The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is planning massive campaigns against the government over foisting “false” cases against the party cadres. The IT cell of the party has already come up with several campaign strategies against the government which it says is unnecessarily targeting its cadres.

Former chief minister and party chief coordinator, O. Panneerselvam (OPS), in a statement on Sunday, said that the police is targeting the AIADMK cadres, especially the IT cell of the party after they question the performance of the government. He said that cases are being foisted against the party leaders and cadres including IT cell office bearers and called upon the chief minister to immediately intervene and stop the police harassment.

In the statement, the former chief minister said that around 120 party cadres had received threatening calls from the police and that the AIADMK will not sit idle if the police resorts to arm twisting tactics.

The AIADMK, meanwhile, is planning a massive campaign in the IT-sphere against the failure of the government on the issue of Covid management and is pointing out flaws in the policies. The organization is also planning to make it public the names of police officers who are threatening the party cadres and the ministers concerned who are behind such acts.

AIADMK’s IT Cell has swung into action and all the district IT committees have been sent missives from the central headquarters to be on their toes on the developing issues and to counter and foil the government plans.

OPS said that the DMK government and its cadres had criticized him when he was the chief minister and added that he or his government did not resort to any victimization politics against those who had criticized him and his government.

He said that in a democracy, criticisms are natural and that the DMK must understand that the government has to face sharp criticisms from the opposition and warned that resorting to police cases against critics will be opposed strongly.

Leader of Opposition and party coordinator, Edappady K. Palaniswami has also communicated to the AIADMK cadres and IT cell to be on the offensive against the government in areas where it had failed to act.

