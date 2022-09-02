AIADMK will move SC against Madras HC order: Panneerselvam

Chennai: AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has said that the party would move the Supreme Court against the order of the division bench of the Madras High Court setting aside the order of a single bench judge of the same court nullifying the general council meeting of the AIADMK on July 11.

Panneerselvam and his associates were expelled from the party at the July 11 general council meeting against which he had moved the court and the single bench of the Madras High Court had nullified the general council meeting. The division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday set aside the order of the single bench judge.

Speaking to media persons at Periakulam, the senior leader said, “An appeal would be preferred in the Supreme Court against the high court order.”

Former MLA and OPS supporter, K. Kovai Selvaraj while speaking to media persons at Periakulam said,” The list of elected functionaries of the AIADMK was submitted to the Election Commission of India on April 29 and we are expecting a final verdict from the commission.”

He said, “OPS is the coordinator of the party and has been the treasurer of the party for fourteen long years. The verdict of the Election Commission will be final. Neither the court nor anyone else can interfere in the affairs of the commission.”

Selvaraj said that Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) was bent on destroying the party that had given him life and added that OPS had supported him to complete the AIADMK term, for the post of Chief Minister as well as Opposition Leader

He added that the general council decision was to have the late J. Jayalalithaa as the eternal general secretary and OPS and EPS as Coordinator and Joint Coordinator. The coordinator was to run the party and the joint coordinator the government.

Selvaraj mocked Palaniswami and said that he was betraying the legacy of late Jayalalithaa by anointing himself as the party general secretary, a post which she had held for three decades.

Like this: Like Loading...