AIADMK’s strength at Coimbatore has eroded, TN Minister Senthil Balaji



Chennai: Tamil Nadu Power minister and DMK leader Senthil Balaji has said that Coimbatore is no longer a stronghold of AIADMK.

While interacting with the media in Coimbatore on Saturday, he said that the people voted for DMK in large numbers in the recent Urban local body polls as they had faith in Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

The minister, who is also in charge of Excise and Prohibition, said that the people have trust in the Chief Minister hence they voted for the party. The people had great expectations from the Chief Minister when they met him to hand over petitions and memorandums and were extremely happy when the issues were addressed. This was a clear example of good governance which was reciprocated by the people in the Urban polls, minister Senthil Balaji said.

He also said that the victory in the Urban polls will be repeated in the general elections as well as the Assembly elections.

It was unprecedented in Coimbatore that a government had reached out to 25,000 people through various schemes during the Chief Minister’s last visit to the city, he added.

Balaji, who was in charge of the DMK electioneering in Coimbatore, said that the elections were held in a free and transparent manner with CCTV cameras installed in all booths which could be verified.

The state minister called upon the councillors elect to work for the welfare of the people and to have a clean and transparent administration. He also interacted with the councillors regarding the selection of Mayor candidates.