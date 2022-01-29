AICU Calls Catholic Faithful to Observe January 30 as National Martyrs’ Day

Bengaluru: All India Catholic Union (AICU) appeals to all fellow faithful to observe Martyrs’ Day on 30th January 2022 from 10 am to 2 pm across India in every diocese by networking with other like-minded organizations in your locality.

This call is to remind ourselves of the resolve of our forefathers, especially the freedom fighters and constitutional authors that the land of our country shall be to live and let live in peace. Let us redouble our efforts in full steam through the enormous level of support that we are receiving from people of all faiths and nationalities, who want Indian democracy to thrive once again.

As the general secretary of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), Most Rev Archbishop Felix Machado puts it in his WhatsApp message while agreeing with the proposal: “The Message of Pope Francis for the World Day of Peace is very relevant and we do celebrate the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as the Day of Peace in India on 30th January. We will do it.”

To observe martyrs day, archbishop Peter Machado will be celebrating the Holy mass online on January 30 at 9 am. Kindly join the archbishop in praying for the martyrs of our nation.

Secretary for the laity commission, Archdiocese of Bangalore.