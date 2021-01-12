Spread the love



















AIET Holds Three-day Training on Disaster Management

Moodbidri: A three-day training on disaster management is underway at the Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology (AIET) organised by the National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) here.

Speaking after inaugurating the training programme meant for NCC cadets, Mulky-Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian urged the students to serve the nation by joining the Indian army. “NCC will instil discipline and straightforwardness,” he said.

In his presidential address, Management Trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation Vivek Alva said that people have become insensitive, they are busy taking photographs instead of rushing for help during accidents. Training programme by NDRF may come in handy during such accidents, and they can respond in the right way saving human lives, he said.

Students were trained in areas like fire accidents, road accidents, water disaster, and emergency medical assistance through demonstrations. Nearly 500 students took part in the programme.

AIET Principal Dr Peter Fernandes, Flying officer Parveez Sharif B. G., Associate NCC officer of Air Wing Captain Dr Rajesh, Associate NCC officer of Naval Wing Sub-lieutenant Nagaraj were present.

Sub Inspector of NDRF Praveen Kumar Upadhya, Head Constables Balappa M. G and G. L. Akash, Constables Javeed Kasi, G. D. Kannan K S, and S. C. Hugar were the trainers.