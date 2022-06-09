AIIMS Guwahati doctor falls to death



Guwahati: A senior resident doctor of the upcoming AIIMS, Guwahati died after purportedly falling from the seventh floor of a building on the campus on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dr Pholgu Pratim Das.

According to reports, AIIMS official Biswajit Sarma informed police that at around 11 a.m., Das fell down from the seventh floor while taking a selfie. But the actual reason behind his death is still not clear and police are suspecting it to be suicide.

After the AIIMS staff discovered him, Das was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries on the way and was pronounced dead by doctors there.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

Police have already launched their investigation.