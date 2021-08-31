Spread the love



















‘Aim to make Bengaluru the first metro city with full vaccination’



Bengaluru: Karnataka will conduct a special vaccination drive every Wednesday, aiming to vaccinate 10 lakh people on that day, state Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said on Monday.

“The Centre has provided 1.10 crore vaccines in August. The supply has increased after Chief Minister and I discussed it with the Centre. We are aiming to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day from now onwards,” he told the media.

“On Wednesday during the special vaccination drive, the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people. This will ensure 1.5 to 2 crore doses in one month. We are aiming to make Bengaluru the first metro city to complete vaccination for all its eligible residents,” he added.

Sudhakar said that 4 crore vaccinations have been completed in the entire state, including one crore in the BBMP limits. Measures will be initiated to increase the number in Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, and Kalburgi districts.

A special drive will be conducted for slum dwellers every day, and priority is also being given to border districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, and villages within 20 km of the borders, he said, adding that they are aiming to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population by the end of December.

Noting schools and colleges have been opened in the state for Class 9, 10 and PUC students, the minister said that discussions have been done to reopen primary schools as well.

“The government will arrive at a decision soon in this regard. Students’ future is also the responsibility of the government. Parents are also demanding reopening of the schools. Since there is are no reports of infection after reopening physical classes for high school and PU students, we are confident enough to go ahead for the primary level as well,” he said.

Sudhakar also said that Covid guidelines have been issued for all the festivals. “Government does not want to restrict any celebrations, but the decision has to be taken according to the situation. We must keep in mind the welfare of all the citizens. Everyone should respect and follow the guidelines. We are confident that the situation will be under control after all these difficult circumstances,” he said.

He also said the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has submitted a report to tackle the third wave, and the government will discuss its suggestions with the technical advisory committee. “We will implement all suggestions. Government is well prepared to tackle a possible third wave,” he said.

