Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Bahrain aborts take-off

Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India Express flight to Bahrain from here with 180 passengers aborted take-off as it was about to be airborne on Monday.

A passenger said the flight had gained momentum and was about to be airborne when a sound was heard.

“After the sound was heard, the flight did not take off and came to a stop. We should consider ourselves lucky that nothing happened. Shudder to think what would have happened if it was airborne,” said a passenger while thanking God.

Incidentally, it was the second Air India Express flight on Monday that developed a snag. Full emergency was declared at the airport after a Sharjah-bound flight that had left Tiruchirapally in Tamil Nadu made an emergency landing here following a technical snag.

That flight took off from Tiruchirapally at 10.53 a.m. and soon came the news that they needed an emergency landing, and after flying for 50 minutes landed safely at the airport here.

