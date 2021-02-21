Spread the love



















Air India Express flight with 64 passengers on board hits electric pole

Vijayawada: An Air India Express flight with 64 passengers on board hit an electric pole while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram, ANI reported on Saturday.

“All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe,” says airport director G Madhusudan Rao.

The airline said it would launch an investigation into what happened.

This incident comes just a day after another one closer to home – an Air India Express flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode was diverted and made an emergency landing at Thiruvanathapuram International Airport on Friday after it developed hydraulic failure.

The Boeing 737 aircraft was carrying 104 passengers at the time of the incident, reports said. The flight landed safely and there were no casualties, airport officials told regional media outlets.

Air India Express (AIE) is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, and is is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian flag carrier airline Air India.