Airport staff caught stealing cash from passenger

Bengaluru: The International Airport Police arrested a 28-year-old airport staffer on the charges of stealing Rs 1500 from a wheel bound chair passenger.

The accused Venugopal K.V., when confronted confessed and returned the money following which he was handed over to the airport security personnel for further investigations.

Ashish Kumar, Inspector, CISF, in his complaint, said that the accused was taking the wheelchair-bound passenger to board the Dubai-bound flight. While ferrying the passenger he took out the cash from her bag clandestinely, but the act was recorded on the CCTV cameras.

The incident was brought to the notice of the passenger following which Venugopal confessed to the crime and returned the money.

Upon questioning, Venugopal told the police that he found the notes on the ground and returned. The police have sought clarity from the complainant and the CCTV footage for further investigations, a police officer said.

Like this: Like Loading...