Aisha Ahmed recounts how Dilli-6 residents expected Akshay to show up for shoot

Mumbai: Actress Aisha Ahmed, who is gearing up for her new streaming series ‘Minus One: New Chapter’, recently recollected her experience on shooting for the series bang in the middle of Delhi in Chandni Chowk.

The actress, admitted to being completely bowled over by the lip-smacking street food during the shoot but, one thing she vividly remembered was how people around the location thought that Akshay Kumar is coming for the shoot given Khiladi Kumar has already shot a film with Chandni Chowk in its title.

For a short schedule Minus One team shot in the national capital, sharing his experience in Delhi, Aisha Ahmed said, “Shooting in Delhi was lovely, there was obviously great food coming in for every meal because I’ve been in Bombay for so long that I’ve forgotten what good food tastes like. This was also the first time I shot in a live location. I’ve shot in Amritsar before but that was a guerrilla shoot, but here it was a proper shoot set up and we were bang in the middle of old Delhi”.

She further mentioned: “That was really fun, people were just standing and watching, they just kept looking and I don’t think anyone had anywhere to go, they didn’t care who it was, which actors were there, I’m sure they wouldn’t have recognised us. We couldn’t hear ourselves, people were constantly rooting and cheering. One thing I’ll never forget is that we could hear people going around and saying “Akshay Kumar aa raha hai” and Ayush and I were looking at each other and thinking – ‘Bro? Akshay Kumar?’ We didn’t know that. Being in a sweet old town like that It was just a beautiful feeling”

The show explores how two people are trying to define their identities, and eventually learn to let go of the labels and be who they are meant to be.

Aisha’s co-actor in the series, Ayush Mehra said, “Shooting in Chandni Chowk was like shooting with 500 people surrounding you at all times, we had to have bouncers, security, and people looking at us. That day it felt like I was actually shooting. It was a beautiful experience because a lot of people were watching you, and they would come in the middle of the shot saying ‘Hi’. They just knew that there was some shooting taking place so they showed up. It was a very fun, memorable, and a good day of shooting.”

Produced by Writeous Studios and created by Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi, ‘Minus One: New Chapter’ is set to release on Lionsgate Play on February 14.

