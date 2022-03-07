AJ Hospital Holds Cancer Screening and Awareness Programme

Mangaluru: On account of World Cancer Day a CME on Genomic Technologies and their Application in Medicine (Utility of Genetic in Hereditary Cancer) was organized at A J Hospital & Research Centre. Dr Suruchi Aggarwal, Senior Scientist–Oncology from MedGenome Labs Ltd., Bangalore was the resource person. Consultants and PGs attended the CME.

On this occasion, Cancer Screening and Awareness Programme was launched, which will be held on every second Thursday of the month at A J Cancer Institute from 9.30 am to 2.00 pm. A J Hospital Cancer Screening and Awareness Programme will offer the following Packages:

Cancer Screening for Women Cancer Screening for Men

Registration, Consultation Registration, Consultation

Head & Neck and Oral Examination Head & Neck and Oral Examination

Breast Examination Ultrasound

Mammogram / Sonomamogram Chest X-ray

(above 40 years) PSA – above 60 years

Ultrasound, Chest X-ray

PAP smear

CA-125

While the package is free for BPL cardholders, APL cardholders are offered this package at a nominal rate of Rs.500/= only. For further queries / registrations, please contact: 0824 6613635 or email: oncology@ajhospital.in (between 9.00am and 5.00pm).

A J Hospital has a state of the art, Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre with all the specialities such as Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Haematol oncology, Cancer Pain Management, Nuclear Medicine including PET-CT and Iodine therapy ward, which is first of its kind in the entire Dakshina Kannada district.

Dr Kamalaksh Shenoy, Professor and HoD, Radiation Oncology spoke on the World Cancer Day theme “Close the Care Gap”.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Suruchi Aggarwal, Dr Kamalaksh Shenoy, Dr Kavitha, Radiation Oncologist, Dr Radhamohan & Dr Sujith Rai – Consultants Nuclear Medicine & PET-CT, by lighting the traditional lamp. Dr Kavitha, Radiation Oncologist welcomed the gathering and Mrs Maria, Social Worker Oncology delivered the vote of thanks. Prayer was by BHA students and MHA student Ms Shrimathi compered the programme.