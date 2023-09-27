AJ Hospital Holds management development programme ‘SKILL UP’

Mangaluru: The A.J Institute of Hospital Management in collaboration with the A.J Hospital and Research Centre hosted “SKILL UP “a management development programme recently.

The programme addressed specific administrative and management skills essential to healthcare executives. SKILL UP is a tiered MDP consisting of two sessions: the first being organisational strategies for hospitals and the second, sustainability of hospitals in lieu of challenges faced by them. Mr H Prashant Miranda of Sushanth Consultancy, Mangalore and Prof Venkatesh Amin, Director MDP as well as Dean of Srinivas University Mangalore were the resource persons. Mrs Primrose Vishnu, Assistant Professor, delivered the welcome address, which was followed by the inauguration by Mr Harry Prashanth Miranda and Prof. Venkatesh Shekhar Amin, Prof. Dr Amitha P. Marla, Director, Medical Administration, Dr Shashwath S, Hospital Administrator of AJHRC and Prof. Vijaya P, the Principal of A.J Institute of Hospital Management.

Delegates from esteemed health organisations like Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai, Atharva Ortho Care Mangaluru, Christian Medical College, (CMC) Vellore, TN, Dr TMA Pai Hospital, Udupi, Father Muller Homeopathy College and Hospital Derelakatte, Father Muller Medical College and Hospital Mangaluru, Father Muller Hospital Thumbay, Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Hospital Attavar, Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt Ltd Bengaluru, Rajagiri Hospital Bengaluru, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital Bengaluru, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences Bengaluru, Sri Renga Hospital TN, Srinivas Hospital Mukka, St. John’s Medical College Hospital Bengaluru, Unity Hospital Mangaluru, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru participated.

Mr Shashidhara Acharya, HR manager of AJHRC, delivered the vote of thanks.

The programme was well appreciated. Feedback on the programme was gathered and the delegates responded positively.

The programme allowed policymakers, directors, business and management leaders, administrators, and healthcare professionals to interact and network.

Like this: Like Loading...