AJ Hospital Observes World Health Day 2021l

Mangaluru: Every year on 7th April “World Health Day” is observed. To mark this occasion the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences initiated a campaign to conduct a walkathon “Fit RGUHS for fit India”.

The NSS unit and Department of Public Health Dentistry, A. J. Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangalore organized a walkathon on the campus.

The NSS program officer Dr Shreshtha Shetty addressed the gathering regarding the initiative and also asked the participants

to spread awareness for vaccination against Covid-19 among friends and family.

The enthusiastic staff and interns of the college actively participated in the walkathon.