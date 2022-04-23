AJ Hospital Transplants Organs of ‘Brain Dead’ Ms Preethi Manoj to Save Three Lives

Mangaluru: Organs of a ‘Brain Dead’ 47-year-old Woman, where her liver was sent to Aster CMI in Bengaluru via the 11.15 am flight and zero traffic was ensured for the quick transit, while her Kidneys were taken-one to KMC Hospital, Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru and the other to KMC Hospital, Manipal. Team Mangalorean wants to bring awareness of Organ donation, and want people to know how precious “Organ Donation ” is when someone is in desperate need of it. ‘Heaven’ does not need organs but millions of people will have a fresh lease of life with the organs donated by `Brain Dead Patients making ‘Heaven on Earth ‘ for them- and being a ‘Cadaver Donor’ is highly appreciated.

ORGAN DONOR Ms PREETHI MANOJ KALYA (47)

Organ-harvesting is the removal, preservation and use of human organs and tissue from the bodies of the recently deceased to be used in surgical transplants on the living. The family members of Ms Preethi Manog, aged 47, of Karangalpady, Mangaluru who after spending a couple of weeks at A J Hospital in the ICU, after she was seriously injured when a reckless driver 30-years-old Shravan Kumar, crashed his speeding BMW car into Ms Preeth’s scooter on 9 April 2022 on MG Road in the City, after she succumbed to injuries, had decided to donate her organs. Even though this driver killed an innocent soul, now the organs of this innocent soul will give NEW LIFE to three desperately waiting person’s in need of liver and kidneys. As a mark of respect doctors and staff of AJ Hospital had an HONOUR WALK to this LIFE SAVING DONOR!

The organ donation process was undertaken by A J Hospital in association with The Jeevasarthakathe, constituted by the Government of Karnataka for a sustained deceased donor (Cadaver) transplantation programme in the state of Karnataka. Jeevasarthakathe is the body appointed to oversee the implementation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994. The mission of Jeevasarthakathe is : To establish effective deceased donor (cadaver) organ procurement and just distribution of organs; To set up organ sharing by minimizing wastage of organs; To assure quality control by collection, analysis and publications of data on organ donation, procurement and transplantation; To increase public awareness.

A cadaver donor is a person who makes the decision to donate his or her body after death for the sake of scientific experiment and discovery, or for organ harvesting. Medical schools are perhaps the most common institutions to accept a cadaver donor, though private institutions may accept some donations as well. Hospitals may accept cadavers if some of the organs or tissue can be used for medical purposes. Frequently, the person must give consent to become a cadaver donor before he or she dies, though in some situations, the next of kin can grant the permission for the donation even if the deceased person did not grant permission before death.

In the past, here in Mangaluru, AJ Hospital and Research Centre has undertaken a few cadaver organ donations.The wait-list for patients with heart and liver failure is growing all the time as well and each year, thousands of people die while waiting for a transplant, because no suitable donor can be found for them. The need for organ donors has never been greater. It can be hard to think about what’s going to happen to your body after you die, let alone donating your organs and tissue. But being an organ donor is a generous and worthwhile decision that can be a lifesaver.

What is brain dead? If a person with head injury, where all the organs function normally except the brain stem (an irreversible condition) is neurologically defined as “brain dead”. Their heart beats but the lungs need to be expanded by mechanical ventilator support to maintain body oxygenation. If left, the patient would be dependent on the ventilator forever till the heart seizes / stops its function. You may have heard of organ donation now and then, but do you really know what it means? You may also have a preconceived notion about what it means to donate organs. For example, a lot of people think that whenever and however they die, their organs can be donated. That is not true. Organ donation is the process of Retrieving or Procuring an organ from a live or deceased person known as a “Donor”. The process of recovering organs is called “Harvesting”. This organ is transplanted into the “recipient” who is in need of that organ.

IF ANYONE WANTS TO DONATE ORGANS CAN CALL A J HOSPITAL AT 0824 222 5533 FOR MORE DETAILS

