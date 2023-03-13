Ajay Devgn on ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscar win: It’s a proud moment for India

As ‘Naatu Naatu’ made history at the 95th Academy Awards, actor Ajay Devgn, who had a special role in S.S. Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’, said that it is a proud moment for the nation.



Ajay, who played actor Ram Charan’s father in ‘RRR’, took to Instagram on Monday morning, and wrote: “As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud (Indian flag emoji) moment.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ picturised on Ram Charan and NTR Jr from the film ‘RRR’ made India proud again as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Award.

Leaving behind names such as Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna, ‘Naatu Naatu’ made history after contending against songs such as ‘Applause’ from ‘Tell It Like a Woman’, ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘This Is a Life’ from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

‘Naatu Naatu’ has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

