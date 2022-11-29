AJIDS Holds Awareness Programme on Oral Hygiene and Ill Effects of Tobacco & Cancer

Mangaluru: The Department of Public Health Dentistry A J Institute of Dental Sciences in association with the Indian Cancer Society, Mangalore and Oracle organized an awareness programme on oral hygiene and ill effects of tobacco and cancer for the students of Karnataka Polytechnic, on November 29.

Student Welfare Officer, Karnataka Polytechnic, Mangalore, Bhaskar welcomed the gathering. Regional Operations Manager- Indian Cancer Society Shaila Lobo along with her team were present.

Dr Pooja J Shetty and Dr Vajida Banu from the Department of Public Health Dentistry, A J Institute of Dental Sciences were the resource persons for the awareness session on Oral Hygiene and the ill effects of Tobacco and cancer. The students were made to take a Pledge to never use Tobacco in any form.

A walkathon to reinforce awareness of Cancer and the ill effects of tobacco was held for the students. Saplings of the Gooseberry tree known for its cancer-prevention properties were planted on the institution premises.

Balakrishna B, Head of the Department of Science and Sports Incharge, and Girish Babu Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Karnataka Polytechnic were present.