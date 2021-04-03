Spread the love



















AJIDS Holds Dental Check-up and Oral Cancer Screening Camps

Mangaluru: Department of Public Health Dentistry, A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences has conducted Dental check-up camps at Pre and Post Metric Girls Hostel at Urwa and Kodikal on 7th and 28th March 2021 respectively. All the students were screened and those requiring further care were referred to the A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences.

Department of Public Health Dentistry, A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences in association with the Indian Cancer Society conducted Oral Cancer Screening programs at Bettampady village, Puttur on 10th, 22nd and 29th March 2021 respectively. Oral Cancer Screening was done by carrying out House to House survey. Those requiring further care were referred to the A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences.