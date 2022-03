AJIDS holds Dental Check-up Camps at Schools

Mangaluru: The Department of Public Health Dentistry, A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences organized Dental Checkup camps at Government PU Colleges of Bokapatna, Car street and Balmatta on 23rd, 26th and 28th February and March 2nd and 3rd 2022.

All the students were screened and those requiring further care were referred to the A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences.