Ajmer Dargah Committee announces legal action against controversial remarks



Jaipur: Ajmer Dargah Committee on Tuesday issued a notice banning any kind of statement, slogan, photo and video display from Dargah Sharif. This notice has been pasted at Nizam’s Gate.

“Wrong comments, slogans and statements hurt the dignity of the dargah. Legal action will be taken for making controversial remarks from Dargah,” said the notice.

It comes at a time when provocative statements/slogans raised by clerics are going viral.

Recently, the Chairman of the Chisti foundation in Ajmer and the Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Haji Syed Salman Chishti denounced ‘anti-Islamic’ and ‘anti-humanity’ slogans. “We completely denounce the slogans which are anti-Islamic & anti-humanity. They are the real culprits who are bringing these slogans of violence, death & destruction,” he said.

“To hear such slogans which aren’t attached to Dargah Ajmer Sharif & some individuals who have raised these slogans – we denounce & boycott them completely. The world should know that this has nothing to do with Ajmer Dargah Sharif or the community of Ghareeb Nawaz,” Chishty added.

“Such slogans & call for violence are un-Islamic, anti-Islamic, anti-humanity & anti-society. The authorities should take note of such individuals & exemplary punishment should be given to them. This is an issue of radical ideology which has been creeping up,” Chishty noted.

Tuesday’s notice and Salman Chishty’s denouncing comes in the backdrop of provocative statements issued by dargah clerics over the controversial statement given by Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.