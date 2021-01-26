Spread the love



















Akali Dal condemns violence in Delhi



Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday condemned the incidents of violence in Delhi as some farmers entered into the city and clashed with the police, saying the party stands for peace and communal harmony and believes in democratic values.

The party also appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm at all costs, a statement said.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the SAD core committee will be convened on Wednesday to consider the situation arising out of the incidents in the national capital.